Record number of Danes applies for Swedish citizenship

The number of Danes who have obtained Swedish citizenship reached new record highs in 2016, according to figures from the Swedish statistics agency, Statistiska Centralbyrån.
Some 1,942 Danish nationals became citizens of Sweden last year – an almost 30 percent increase compared with the previous year, when 1,510 Danes received the privilege.
The number of Danes applying for Swedish citizenship has grown significantly, ever since the Danish Parliament made it possible for people to hold dual nationality in September 2015.
For comparison, only 603 Danes chose to become Swedish nationals in 2014.
About 70 percent (1,343) of those who received Swedish citizenship last year live in the southern Swedish region of Skåne.