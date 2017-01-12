Record number of Danes sleeping in nature

The Danes might not be big fans of scuba diving, but they’re increasingly enjoying pitching up a tent and cuddling up in a sleeping bag under the stars.

So far this year, 102,000 people have booked an overnight stay in the open on one of the state’s many big camping areas – which means a new record is well within reach thanks to a 25 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

The number of people staying at campsites across Denmark has increased every year since 2013, when 105,000 overnight stays were registered. In 2014, that rose to over 130,000, and then to over 140,000 in 2015, over 150,000 in 2016 and 165,000 in 2017.

Plenty of options

Then last year, a record 177,514 overnight stays were registered, with 81,000 of taking place in the first half of the year.

Most bookings at the state’s big camping areas this year have been registered in Zealand (62,000), followed by Jutland (38,000), Funen and Bornholm.

The Danish Nature Agency, Naturstyrelsen, has 175 big camping areas in state woodland and nature areas across the country. These can be booked, but there are also loads of smaller camping areas that cannot be booked in advance.

It’s also possible to pitch up tents in any of the over 200 state-owned forests that are approved for camping.

Read more about camping in Denmark’s nature and book a spot here.