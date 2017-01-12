 Record number of internationals working in Denmark – The Post

Record number of internationals working in Denmark

Figures have jumped nearly 45 percent since 2008

Internationals galore in Denmark (photo: Pixabay)
February 21st, 2017 11:24 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Over the course of 2016, a total of 336,840 international people worked in Denmark – a record number since the labour market data collector jobindsats.dk began gathering figures in 2008.

The 2016 mark is almost 45 percent more than the 232,749 who worked in Denmark in 2008 and amounts to 12 percent of Denmark’s total workforce. Experts contend the trend will only continue.



“My bid is that the development will keep going and that companies will continue to get their labour force from a variety of areas in the coming years,” Jens Arnholtz, a labour market researcher at the University of Copenhagen, told Ugebladet A4.

READ MORE: More construction workers getting injured in Denmark

Polished effort
The largest group of foreign citizens employed in Denmark worked in the cleaning industry, where nearly 63,000 plied their trade in 2016. Second on the list was the industrial sector with over 44,000, followed by hotels and restaurants (40,945), trade (38,652), the health and social sector (31,821), construction (31,602), transport (24,514) and education (21,344).

Poland supplied the most international workers in Denmark with 47,728, followed by Germany (26,949), Romania (26,585), Sweden (20,436) and Lithuania (16,456).

“The foreign workers are helping to provide the companies the necessary employees so they can keep production in Denmark,” said Arnholtz.

Related News


Latest News

News
See Malmö and die?
Local
Copenhagen considering rental ceiling for Airbnb
National
Danish immigration authorities assign Somali man the wrong wife
National
Record number of internationals working in Denmark

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved