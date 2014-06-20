 Record number of lorries crossing Danish borders – The Post

Record number of lorries crossing Danish borders

Big trucks putting increased pressure on motorways, say traffic experts

Big rigs are filling up Danish motorways (photo: NZTrucks)
February 16th, 2017 2:45 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Lorries crossed Danish borders in record numbers last year.

On average, 5,555 trucks per day crossed into Denmark – an increase of 550 a day since 2007, according to figures from the industry association for road freight, ITD.



Damn this traffic jam
The growing number of lorries is a sign we are getting out of the financial crisis, said a traffic researcher at Aalborg University, Harry Lahrmann.

The large number of trucks increases the pressure on Danish motorways, where traffic has increased greatly in recent years.

“There is plenty of room during the off hours, but things get jammed up during rush hour,” said Lahrmann.

Lahrmann said that spreading traffic out throughout the day and making sure that trucks are filled when they are on the motorway would help alleviate traffic problems.

Related News


Latest News

InOut
At the crack of dawn, they woke up to a new world order
Denmark
Record number of lorries crossing Danish borders
Business
Holiday rule grey areas addressed in new agreement in Denmark
Business
Siemens closes Danish blade factory

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved