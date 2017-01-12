Record warm winter on Faroe Islands

Despite its northerly location in the North Atlantic Ocean, temperatures on the Faroe Islands never tend to drop too low thanks to its close proximity to the Gulf Stream. But they have never been this high before!

This past winter has seen the highest average seasonal temperature in its capital Tórshavn since 1890-91, the first year they were recorded. The results were buoyed by a record warm December that doled out an average temperature of 6.9 degrees.