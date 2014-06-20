Danish elite athletes have never won so many medals as in 2016, according to the Danish athletic association (DIF).
The Danes have collected 146 medals and in 42 cases they returned home with gold.
The highlight of the year were the Olympic Games in Rio, where Denmark won 15 medals – the second best result in Danish history.
In comparison, Danish sportspeople won only 88 medals in the previous Olympic year of 2012.
Additionally, many sports triumphs such as Caroline Wozniacki’s two wins at WTA tournaments and seven victories of the national badminton team in the BWF Super Series, are not included in the statistics.
Strong competition
“The competition is stronger than ever, yet we are able to develop and improve. It shows that our system works,” Morten Rodtwitt, the leaders of the Danish elite team at DIF, told DR.
“We are good at getting the most out of the resources we have, but we must not rest on our laurels. We must ensure that more resources [are invested] into elite sport and make use of them.”
According to the organisation for elite sports, Team Danmark, swimmer Jeanette Ottesen and bowling player Jesper Agerbo have collected the most medals this year – six each.