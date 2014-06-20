Astronomy can be a bloody business. Just ask Tycho Brahe who had his nose cut off in a duel following a squabble over a mathematical formula.

And later today, large areas of Europe, including Denmark, will be treated to another reddish moon, although it will be more orangey than the intensely bloody hue it turned on 27 September 2015.

Handy for the harvest

Today’s Harvest Moon – the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox on September 22, so-called because it gave farmers extra light to continue working on their harvest – is for the second year coinciding with a lunar (technically a penumbral) eclipse, as the rocky satellite makes its closest approach of the year to Earth, and our planet’s shadow starts to creep over.