Refundable deposit system to include juice bottles from next week

From Monday, supermarket shoppers start encountering juice bottles included in the refundable deposit system, also known as ‘pant’.

“We have a pretty good hold on the plastic being used for drink packaging with pant in Denmark,” said the deputy head of the pant system Dansk Retursystem, Heidi Schütt Larsen.

“Actually, 93 percent of plastic bottles with pant are returned and recycled into new packaging for drink or food products. So when encompassed with pant, bottles and cans rarely end up in nature.”

READ ALSO: Refundable deposit system for recycling to include juice bottles

Big CO2 emission saver

Initially, the new expansion will include a few selected juice and smoothie products from Naturfrisk Saft – sold at COOP supermarkets – but from November 1 all juice containers must have the pant sticker.

That means that customers will still run into juice bottles with no pant after November 1, but that’s because shops are being allowed to sell off their stock to avoid food waste.

The new rules are the first expansion of the system, which saved the climate from 143,950 tonnes of CO2 last year, since 2008.