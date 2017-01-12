 Refundable deposit system to include juice bottles from next week – The Post

Refundable deposit system to include juice bottles from next week

On Monday selected juice packaging will be incorporated with ‘pant’ on Monday

Get ready to see those ‘pant’ stickers on juice packaging soon (photo: Dansk Retursystem)
June 28th, 2019 10:00 am| by Christian W

From Monday, supermarket shoppers start encountering juice bottles included in the refundable deposit system, also known as ‘pant’.

“We have a pretty good hold on the plastic being used for drink packaging with pant in Denmark,” said the deputy head of the pant system Dansk Retursystem, Heidi Schütt Larsen.

“Actually, 93 percent of plastic bottles with pant are returned and recycled into new packaging for drink or food products. So when encompassed with pant, bottles and cans rarely end up in nature.”

READ ALSO: Refundable deposit system for recycling to include juice bottles

Big CO2 emission saver
Initially, the new expansion will include a few selected juice and smoothie products from Naturfrisk Saft – sold at COOP supermarkets – but from November 1 all juice containers must have the pant sticker.

That means that customers will still run into juice bottles with no pant after November 1, but that’s because shops are being allowed to sell off their stock to avoid food waste.

The new rules are the first expansion of the system, which saved the climate from 143,950 tonnes of CO2 last year, since 2008.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Business Round-Up: Rising mortgage rates cause distress among Danish homeowners
Local
UPDATED NEWS: Copenhagen trains running again after two-hour strike
National
Refundable deposit system to include juice bottles from next week
Local
City Ring Metro line to open on September 29

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved