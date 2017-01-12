Report: 20,000 kids under five are poor in Denmark

According to a new report from the economic council of the labour movement, Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, about 20,000 children under the age of five lived below the poverty line in Denmark in 2017.

The report also revealed that over half of those children have mothers who are unskilled, and that many are single parents.

“We know that the first 1,000 days of a child’s life are essential. If the economy is tight and the parents are under pressure from many areas, it impacts the kids negatively because they become further dependent on their parents,” Johanne Schmidt-Nielsen, the head of child organisation Red Barnet, told TV2 News.

Part of discussions?

Schmidt-Nielsen, the former Enhedslisten MP and party spokesperson, said she hoped the issue will have the highest priority in the ongoing negotiations regarding forming a new government.

According to statistics keeper Danmark Statistik, poverty in Denmark is defined as having an income that is under half of the median income of the country.

Additionally, to be classified as living under the poverty line, you cannot own a fortune that exceeds the median income of the country. Students are not taken into account when assessing the median income line.

A report from last year revealed that children aged 13-15 are especially vulnerable to the effects of poverty, as one year of poverty at that age will result in them earning 12 percent less in wages than the average worker as an adult.