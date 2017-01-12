 Report: Bio-buses the cheapest way for Denmark to reach climate goals – The Post

Report: Bio-buses the cheapest way for Denmark to reach climate goals

Switching out diesel buses could reduce CO2 emissions by half a million tonnes

Denmark needs to get on board (photo: Geof Sheppard)
October 4th, 2018 9:50 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark and many other countries in the world are working hard to come up with initiatives that would held them reach the climate goals stipulated by the 2016 Paris Agreement.

The government has already proposed banning diesel and petrol cars by 2030, and now a new report has revealed the most affordable method for Denmark to reach its 2030 goals is to replace 4,500 diesel buses puttering about the country with bio-buses.

The report, produced by the consultancy firm Damvad Analytics, showed that doing so would reduce CO2 emissions by 513,000 tonnes and cut fossil fuel dependency by over 300 million litres of diesel – one third of Denmark’s overall emission reduction responsibilities looking ahead to 2030.

READ MORE: Roskilde the first city to ‘go electric’ on the buses

Swedish inspiration
Almost all buses and trucks in Denmark run on fossil fuels, and particularly diesel, but across the bridge in Sweden 20 percent of buses run on bio-gas. One bio-bus saves society upwards of 114 tonnes of CO2 annually, compared to a diesel bus.

“It’s actually disappointing that we aren’t further ahead with the green transition in the transport sector. We’ve had all the opportunities to do something about it, but the development has halted in the debate regarding electrical cars,” said Ole Hvelplund, the head of Denmark’s biggest producer of biogas, Nature Energy.

Related News



Latest News

International
Denmark still refusing to accept any quota refugees in 2018
National
Energy organisation upbeat on increased numbers of electric cars
National
Report: Bio-buses the cheapest way for Denmark to reach climate goals
International
Danish experts receive Chinese Friendship Award

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved