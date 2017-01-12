 Research work frequently ‘sexed up’ by civil servants, survey reveals – The Post

Research work frequently ‘sexed up’ by civil servants, survey reveals

Ministries and other government bodies have been tampering with research results to fit their own agendas

If results are tampered with for political ends, public confidence in research will be eroded (photo: pixabay/felixioncool)
February 2nd, 2018 9:56 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

When research work is carried out for government ministries and other agencies, the results are supposed to reflect the impartiality of the researchers.

However, a wide-ranging survey conducted by Politiken Research indicates otherwise.

Around 1,200 researchers who do government work were part of the survey and 92 of them – around 8 percent – said their results had been altered in the final report. This included things such as important graphs, figures or conclusions being left out, reports Politiken.

A larger percentage – 13 percent – said they had experienced one or more times that the research project parameters were skewed in such a way that it was only possible to reach the politically desirable conclusion.

A hot topic
The subject has been in the news recently since Berlingske revealed that researchers at Aarhus University were pressurised when they were due to deliver a report on nitrates in agriculture to the Environment and Food Ministry.

One of the questions in Politiken’s survey specifically asked: “Have you, in connection with research in a politically sensitive area, experienced pressure from a political actor (eg a ministry, agency, political party, special interest organisation)?”

Rasmus Willig, an associate professor of sociology at Roskilde University, has as his special interest area the freedom of expression of public employees.

“No researchers should be able to answer ‘yes’ to this question. Changing important information is pure censorship and it is also against the Danish Constitution, so this really is a matter of principle,” said Willig.

“In the final analysis, everyone loses if doubt can be cast on the quality of the research because it is vital for the public debate and to make rational decisions in the political system.”

Speak up
Søren Pind, the minister for education and research, would like to see researchers speak out in such cases.

“We need people to come forward publicly with this kind of thing if we are to do better,” said Pind.

Related News



Latest News

News
Danish football season to resume with New Firm cup battle
Denmark
Record numbers laid low with flu
History
Police murderer Palle Sørensen dead at 90
Culture
Culture News in Brief: Danish Cold War era bunker fortifying plans as World Heritage site

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved