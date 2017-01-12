 Resistant bacteria found in Aalborg baby unit – The Post

Resistant bacteria found in Aalborg baby unit

A bacterial infection amongst children is causing concern but parents should not be overly worried, say doctors

Babies in neonatal units can be more susceptible to infections, so need close monitoring (photo: Jaap Vermeulen)
March 7th, 2018 2:11 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Several children in a neonatal unit catering for sick or premature babies at Aalborg University Hospital have been found to be infected with the MRSA bacteria.

A number of other children were found to be infectious without showing signs of being ill.

MRSA stands for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. Because it is resistant to some commonly-used antibiotics, it is more difficult to treat than other strains of Staphylococcus aureus.

Tracking down the source
The unit is trying to trace the source of the infection so each of the 20 children there have been swabbed for samples, reports TV2 Nord.

The search has now been broadened to include all staff on the unit, parents, and children previously admitted as patients and later discharged after treatment.

“Fortunately, MRSA bacteria rarely makes you ill and it is not multi-resistant, so if for example you become ill and develop a skin disease, we can treat it effectively with other types of antibiotics,” said Pia Sønderby Christensen, a senior doctor from the neonatal department.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Early March Events: Set your clocks for DOX
Life in Denmark
Are you harbouring a young Caroline Wozniacki at home?
Denmark
Dramatic shake-up for Danish-language tuition in Copenhagen
Business
Lego bricking it: toy manufacturer announces reduced profits for first time in 13 years

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved