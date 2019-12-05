 Revitalised city park reopens in Copenhagen with new ice skating rink - The Post

Revitalised city park reopens in Copenhagen with new ice skating rink

Renewed and modernised, Enhaveparken reopens in Vesterbro

Copenhagen’s latest green face-lift is in Vesterbro (photo: kk.dk)
December 5th, 2019 10:19 am| by Christian W

If you enjoy a leisurely stroll through the Copenhagen parks or perhaps finally landing that elusive double axel, then there is news for you.

Enghaveparken in Vesterbro is set to reopen with a new ice rink and a contemporary environment for outdoor recreational activities.

The official inauguration will take place with ice skating on 14th of December from 12:30-16:00.

Greener and safer
The historical park, which constitutes half of Vesterbro’s public open space, was revamped in order to help protect the district from flooding during heavy downpours.

But it will also collect the everyday rainfall through its unique design, which collects and recycles great amounts of rainwater in an large underground pool.

Being one of the few green areas of Vesterbro, Enhaveparken will also be greener and safer. With 82 new trees, over 2,000 perennial plants, 725 roses, 2,600 ground cover plants and upgraded lighting, it offers the local community a pleasant and safe space to hang out in.

Enghaveparken facts:


– The renovated the park will withhold rainwater from cloudbursts, not only from surrounding neighbourhoods, but also from the larger local area beginning in 2026

– Millions of litres of water can be recycled as the park can store and reuse rainwater and water coming from the rooftop of Carlsberg Town in a large tube pool underground

– The new ice rink will operate only in wintertime and in very low temperatures for the ice to be maintained

– The project has been developed by HOFOR in collaboration with contractor NCC in a bid to construct the large underground rainwater basin covering half of the park. COWI is the main consultant on the project and the architectural design was made by the firm THIRD NATURE

– Two original stalls, designed by Arne Jacobsen, were rebuilt at the entrance with a grant of 5 million kroner from the Realdania association

– In 2014, the AP Møller Foundation donated over 10 million kroner for the renovation of the music stand, entrances, shelters and toilets



