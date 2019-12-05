Revitalised city park reopens in Copenhagen with new ice skating rink

If you enjoy a leisurely stroll through the Copenhagen parks or perhaps finally landing that elusive double axel, then there is news for you.

Enghaveparken in Vesterbro is set to reopen with a new ice rink and a contemporary environment for outdoor recreational activities.

The official inauguration will take place with ice skating on 14th of December from 12:30-16:00.

Greener and safer

The historical park, which constitutes half of Vesterbro’s public open space, was revamped in order to help protect the district from flooding during heavy downpours.

But it will also collect the everyday rainfall through its unique design, which collects and recycles great amounts of rainwater in an large underground pool.

Being one of the few green areas of Vesterbro, Enhaveparken will also be greener and safer. With 82 new trees, over 2,000 perennial plants, 725 roses, 2,600 ground cover plants and upgraded lighting, it offers the local community a pleasant and safe space to hang out in.