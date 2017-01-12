 Road rage an increasing problem in Denmark – The Post

Road rage an increasing problem in Denmark

Danish drivers have become more aggressive in the past decade

Driving in Copenhagen can be frustrating (photo: Tony Fischer – Flickr)
November 21st, 2017 1:30 pm| by Christian W
According to a new Epinion survey compiled for the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the safe traffic council, Rådet for Sikker Trafik, there are more and more cases involving road rage on Danish roads.

The survey revealed that 35 percent of Danish drivers have been exposed to some degree of road rage within the past year – an increase of 10 percent compared to 2008.

“We know from overseas findings that the chances of getting into an accident  increase when people get aggressive. Those involved become mentally distracted and have less focus in traffic,” Jesper Sølund, a spokesperson for Rådet for Sikker Trafik, told Metroxpress newspaper.

READ MORE: Danes most annoyed in traffic – survey

Crazy capital
Road rage covers anything from being shouted at to inflicting physical violence, though it is the mildest forms of road rage that occur most often – only 1 percent  said they had experienced physical violence in traffic in the last year.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, road rage was most common in the Capital Region, where 41 percent had endured another driver’s wrath at some point.

The news complements a recent Megafon survey for the Vejdirektoratet road directorate, which indicated that Danes were most likely to get annoyed in traffic – most particularly congestion.

And earlier this week, it was reported that while cyclists are less likely to get angry with other road users than motorists, they are more inclined to express themselves physically.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
