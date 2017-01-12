Road rage an increasing problem in Denmark

According to a new Epinion survey compiled for the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the safe traffic council, Rådet for Sikker Trafik, there are more and more cases involving road rage on Danish roads.

The survey revealed that 35 percent of Danish drivers have been exposed to some degree of road rage within the past year – an increase of 10 percent compared to 2008.

“We know from overseas findings that the chances of getting into an accident increase when people get aggressive. Those involved become mentally distracted and have less focus in traffic,” Jesper Sølund, a spokesperson for Rådet for Sikker Trafik, told Metroxpress newspaper.

Crazy capital

Road rage covers anything from being shouted at to inflicting physical violence, though it is the mildest forms of road rage that occur most often – only 1 percent said they had experienced physical violence in traffic in the last year.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, road rage was most common in the Capital Region, where 41 percent had endured another driver’s wrath at some point.

The news complements a recent Megafon survey for the Vejdirektoratet road directorate, which indicated that Danes were most likely to get annoyed in traffic – most particularly congestion.

And earlier this week, it was reported that while cyclists are less likely to get angry with other road users than motorists, they are more inclined to express themselves physically.