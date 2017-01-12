 Roll up! Roll up! Release your pent-up Distortion frustrations by throwing a tomato – The Post

Roll up! Roll up! Release your pent-up Distortion frustrations by throwing a tomato

Maverick concert organiser continues to provoke and intrigue – in equal measure

Distortion – the festival some people love to hate – is upon us again (photo: Benjamin Quarcoo)
May 31st, 2018 3:02 pm| by Anna Juul
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Earlier today, Distortion founder and director Thomas Fleurquin offered to fulfill a life-long fantasy of many Vesterbro residents: he invited them to throw tomatoes at him at a public Q&A.

In a tongue-in-cheek rant on Facebook, Fleurquin simultaneously mocked and acknowledged the common gripes Copenhagen residents have with the street-party and festival.

READ ALSO: Vesterbro edges out Nørrebro 24-20 in Distortion arrest tally

In the comment section, Fleurquin continued on a slightly more serious note, inviting Vesterbro residents to discuss their complaints and concerns with him about the festival at a Q&A at 17:00 at Lithuania’s Place.

Changes Coming this Year
The Facebook post is only another response to the efforts from many residents and municipality officials to end the street parties and chaos of Distortion.

To limit the incidences of public urination, the Copenhagen municipality told Distortion organisers they must increase the budget allowance for public toilets by 10 percent – in response, Distortion increased its budgetary bathroom allowance by 25 percent, far surpassing the request of the city.

To address the common noise complaints, Distortion has also created a ‘Silent Discoteker’, which is an event that gives participants headphones rather than relying on deafening speakers.

But is it enough?
It is clear from Fleurquin’s Facebook post as well, as the increased commitment to decreasing festival annoyances, that Distortion organisers are listening to the resident’s complaints.

Yet the nature of the festival itself ensures that public urination and loud music will never disappear completely—not without cancelling Distortion all together.

So, to the Vesterbro residents who are considering whether to attend the Q&A, I suggest you go. While asking questions may not be productive, throwing rotten food at the man responsible for the chaos overtaking your city will certainly help you sleep through tonight’s thumping bass.

Related News



Latest News

News
Sports News in Brief: Eller evens up Stanley Cup Finals
Culture
Roll up! Roll up! Release your pent-up Distortion frustrations by throwing a tomato
Culture
Culture News in Brief: First transgender winner of Mr Gay Denmark speaks out against shallow LGBT circles
General
Controversial burqa ban now a reality

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved