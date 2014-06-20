 Roskilde Festival building school for creative youth – The Post

Roskilde Festival building school for creative youth

It is due to open in January 2019

The new folk high school will be situated in the former concrete factory in Musicon in Roskilde (photo: Roskilde Festival)
March 29th, 2017 12:00 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

After 12 years of planning, Roskilde Festival has finally kick-started the construction of a brand new folk high school that aims to attract young people interested in music, art, design and activism.

The school will be located in the former industrial area, Musicon, in Roskilde and is due to open in January 2019.



It will be the first folk high school built from scratch in Denmark in 48 years.

Some 300 guests including culture minister, Mette Bock, and Roskilde’s mayor, Joy Mogensen, attended the ground-breaking ceremony on Monday.

Although, in this case, a hammer and a chisel were used instead of the usual spade.

READ MORE: Roskilde to rock all year round

Dynamic urban site
Designs for the new school have been created by the Danish architectural firm COBE and Dutch architectural firm MVRDV. They have decided to renovate a former concrete production factory in the Musicon area.

This dynamic urban site already serves as a working space for creatives and includes a skate-park, dance theatre, and the museum for pop, rock and youth culture – Ragnarock – which has also been designed by COBE and MVRDV.

The school will be located about 2 km from the historical centre of Roskilde and about 1 km from the Roskilde Festival site.

It will have space for 120 students aged 18-25 and offer courses 4-10 months in duration.

The school has been budgeted to cost about 160 million kroner.

Roskilde Festival will contribute with 34.5 million kroner, the municipality will invest 53.5 million kroner, and the rest will be paid by various foundations.

Related News



Latest News

Art
CPH:DOX review: ‘Beuys’
National
Denmark expects 5,000 asylum seekers this year
Culture
Mayor of Horsens apologises for morbid book fair campaign
EU
Who are the Brits in Denmark – why are they here, and what do they do?

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved