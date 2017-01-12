Roskilde Festival unveils Bruno Mars as first big name for 2018

The US singer-songwriter Bruno Mars will be among the headliners for the 2018 Roskilde Festival.

Mars, who will play at Roskilde Festival for the first time, was among ten artists unveiled early doors today by the festival organisers.

“Grammy-winning hit machine Bruno Mars will be headlining the 48th edition of your favourite non-profit festival, playing Orange Stage for the first time,” the organisers wrote.

“With record sales exceeding more than 130 million dollars, Bruno Mars is already one of the best-selling artists of all time. The 32-year-old, born and raised in Hawaii, has been considered one of the most talented artists in pop music for a long time, and his third album, 24K Magic, has firmly cemented that position with several hit singles.”

Mogwai thrill

Additionally, Scottish post-rockers Mogwai will also take part, as will US rapper Vince Staples, iconic Danish singer-songwriter C V Jørgensen, Yasuaki Shimizu (Japan) and Wilkinson (UK).

The ten artists are the first of an expected 175 bands to be revealed for next year’s festival, which will be held from June 30 to July 7.