 Royals take part in state visit to Argentina  – The Post

Royals take part in state visit to Argentina 

Business delegation to focus on food, sustainability and a little bit of Danish emigration history 

The Danish delegation arrived in Buenos Aires yesterday (photo: Pixabay)
March 18th, 2019 1:16 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik are spearheading an official state visit to Argentina this week as a larger business delegation seeks to make inroads in the South American country. 

The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, and the food minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, will also take part in a delegation that will be in Argentina from March 17-20, which will focus on food, the environment, sustainable solutions and health. 

“In many areas, Argentina is an important partner for Denmark, both politically and commercially, and the potential is there to further expand that co-operation,” said Samuelsen. 

“Argentina demands solutions in many of the arenas where Denmark excels, and I hope that the state visit can further consolidate the close partnership between the two nations.” 

READ MORE: Denmark looking to strengthen bonds with Argentina

Taking in Tandil 
Part of the visit will include a considerable Danish-Argentine business conference in Buenos Aires on March 19, where 31 participating Danish companies will have the opportunity to meet with Argentine companies and authorities across a number of platforms. 

Samuelsen will also take the opportunity to discuss the ongoing situation in Venezuela, while Ellemann-Jensen will visit the state-owned energy company YPF and the new Vestas wind turbine park in Bahía Blanca. 

Finally, the delegation will visit the town of Tandil, where many Danes settled in the late 19th century and early 20th century after emigrating to Argentina. 

Related News



Latest News

International
Memorials in Copenhagen following attacks in New Zealand
International
Royals take part in state visit to Argentina 
National
Over a tenth of Danish agricultural land now organic 
Business
Ten percent of employees in Denmark are foreigners born outside its borders

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved