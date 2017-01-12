Royals take part in state visit to Argentina 

Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik are spearheading an official state visit to Argentina this week as a larger business delegation seeks to make inroads in the South American country.

The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, and the food minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, will also take part in a delegation that will be in Argentina from March 17-20, which will focus on food, the environment, sustainable solutions and health.

“In many areas, Argentina is an important partner for Denmark, both politically and commercially, and the potential is there to further expand that co-operation,” said Samuelsen.

“Argentina demands solutions in many of the arenas where Denmark excels, and I hope that the state visit can further consolidate the close partnership between the two nations.”

Taking in Tandil

Part of the visit will include a considerable Danish-Argentine business conference in Buenos Aires on March 19, where 31 participating Danish companies will have the opportunity to meet with Argentine companies and authorities across a number of platforms.

Samuelsen will also take the opportunity to discuss the ongoing situation in Venezuela, while Ellemann-Jensen will visit the state-owned energy company YPF and the new Vestas wind turbine park in Bahía Blanca.

Finally, the delegation will visit the town of Tandil, where many Danes settled in the late 19th century and early 20th century after emigrating to Argentina.