Royals to lead business delegation to France

The Crown Prince Couple will spearhead a Danish business delegation to Paris in October in a bid to further strengthen sustainable co-operation between Denmark and France.

Aside from the royals, a number of big Danish and French companies and other organisations will take part in a business conference, seminars and an official dinner.

France is the sixth-largest economy in the world and was the eighth-biggest export market for Denmark last year – particularly in the areas of policy, culture, trade and investment.

For instance, France has increasingly turned an eye to Danish organic produce, and there is more of a focus on health, sustainability, lifestyle and science with the UN Global Goals in mind.

Jeppe goes to Berlin

In related news, Jeppe Kofod’s first official trip in his new capacity as foreign minister will take him to Denmark’s neighbour and key trade partner Germany.

The Foreign Ministry revealed that Kofod is in Berlin this week to meet with his German counterpart Heiko Maas to discuss EU priorities over the coming year, along with global challenges and bilateral issues that pertain to Denmark and Germany.

“It’s only natural that my first journey as foreign minister goes to Germany. Germany is Denmark’s good neighbour, our biggest trade partner and an important ally – in terms of EU and globally,” Kofod said.

Aside from issues like the climate, tax havens, social dumping and migration, a point of discussion will also be celebrating the coming Danish-German friendship year in 2020.