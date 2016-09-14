He was already a big star in Denmark. Not since Robert Molesworth has an ambassador made such an impression in this country, but unlike the Brit, the US ambassador Rufus Gifford has been embraced by its people.

This was only enhanced when he chose to marry his long-term partner Dr Stephen DeVincent at Copenhagen City Hall, paying tribute to the first country in the world to permit same-sex civil partnerships as he tied the knot.

