Rufus Gifford, the US ambassador to Denmark: soon to be known as The Ambassador

Netflix snaps up dignitary’s popular TV series for its US and UK platforms

Their wedding was like a scene out of a movie ... well, a documentary (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
September 2nd, 2016 2:46 pm| by Ben Hamilton
He was already a big star in Denmark. Not since Robert Molesworth has an ambassador made such an impression in this country, but unlike the Brit, the US ambassador Rufus Gifford has been embraced by its people.

This was only enhanced when he chose to marry his long-term partner Dr Stephen DeVincent at Copenhagen City Hall, paying tribute to the first country in the world to permit same-sex civil partnerships as he tied the knot.

Debuting on US Netflix
And now superstardom beckons for Gifford as the first season of a DR documentary series about his time in Denmark yesterday debuted on Netflix in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and other countries.

If ‘I Am the Ambassador’ (original title: ‘Jeg er ambassadøren fra amerika’) is half as popular as it has been among Danish viewers, Gifford will be in big demand when his tenure officially ends next year.

In his wildest dreams
“Never in my wildest dreams did I believe this would happen. And while I am incredibly nervous about the show being aired all over the world – especially in my home country – I believe in it with all my heart,” he  wrote on his Facebook page.

“Just as it has done in Denmark, I hope very much that it will serve as a vehicle through which you learn a little about the US, a little about Denmark, a little about diplomacy and the unique bond between people and nations. And hopefully make you smile and laugh a little along the way.”

