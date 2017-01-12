Running for erection: Danish local politician embroiled in gangbang scandal

Some politicians warm up for elections by meeting with constituents, while others hang up posters or spread the good word on social media. Per Zeidler, though, apparently prefers a slightly different strategy.

Zeidler, currently the head of the Committee for Family Affairs in Syddjurs Municipality in Jutland, is being investigated by police for his involvement in two gangbang events that took place over the past two weeks, according to Stiften.dk.

Zeidler reportedly drove two young women to and from sex orgies involving eleven men at the Ammitsbøl Forsamlingshus congregation building near Vejle twice over the past two weeks.

Should the police discover that Zeidler was the organiser of the event, he could be charged with pimping and face a prison stint of up to four years. Two men have been arrested and charged with pimping already, and it has been speculated that the politician is indeed one of them.

Busted with busty

Stiften.dk caught Zeidler ‘red-handed’ at Ammitsbøl Forsamlingshus on October 25, where he had arrived in his car that apparently has a number plate that reads ‘Per Zeidler, Syddjurs’ biggest politician’. When confronted, he told the newspaper he was neither a customer nor an organiser of the sordid event.

In another turn of events, the very moment he was confronted by the newspaper he was supposed to be at a municipal meeting at Ebeltoft Rådhus.

Zeidler left Liberal Alliance earlier this year to found his own party, Social Liberal Borgerliste, in collaboration with his son.

The drama comes just weeks after Anna Mee Allerselv stepped down as the mayoral candidate for Radikale in Copenhagen following revelations of nepotism.