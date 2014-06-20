The annual Intelligence Risk Assessment from the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) has unveiled the biggest threats to Danish national security in the coming year.

This year, friction with Russia, terrorism and cyber-attacks were named among the principal threats in the report (here in English).

“The main assessment is that Russia is engaged in military build-up and modernisation in western Russia and that the Baltic Sea region has become a key area of friction between Russia and NATO,” the report found.