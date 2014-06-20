Contact us Advertise with us

Russia, terrorism and cyber-attacks highlight annual risk assessment

Danish Defence Intelligence Service unveils key concerns looking head in 2017

The DDIS report is available for perusal (photo: DDIS) The DDIS report is available for perusal (photo: DDIS)
January 4th, 2017 10:31 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The annual Intelligence Risk Assessment from the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) has unveiled the biggest threats to Danish national security in the coming year.

This year, friction with Russia, terrorism and cyber-attacks were named among the principal threats in the report (here in English).

“The main assessment is that Russia is engaged in military build-up and modernisation in western Russia and that the Baltic Sea region has become a key area of friction between Russia and NATO,” the report found.



“The terrorist threat continues to be among the most important threats against Danish national security. The cyber threat against Denmark is severe, and Danish authorities and companies are facing a persistent threat involving regular cyber espionage attempts.”

READ MORE: Terror threat to Denmark due to Mohammed cartoons reduced

Lone-wolf attacks
The report indicated that Islamic State posed the greatest terrorism threat and that lone-wolf attacks – as was seen in Copenhagen in 2015 – can be expected to become more common in the future.

The report also named a number of other “high-priority” issues that will be faced in 2017, including the ongoing instability in the Middle East, and the roles of Russia and China in the Arctic Region.

DDIS also believes that the situation in parts of Africa, including Mali, will deteriorate further in the coming years.

Related News


Latest News

More water, less oil coming up (photo: Energistyrelsen)
Danish oil production decreases yet again
The DDIS report is available for perusal (photo: DDIS)
Russia, terrorism and cyber-attacks highlight annual risk assessment
Epicentre was 160 km off UK coast (photo: GEUS.dk)
Earthquake hits off coast of Denmark
So the purple presumably denotes a once in a millennium event? (photo: DMI.dk)
Once-in-a-century sea levels could flood coastal areas in eastern Denmark
"To create a sculpture is simply to carve away all the superfluous from the stone. In the same way, Asta Nielsen carved away all the superfluous from her art" – August Rodin (photo: unknown)
‘Die Asta’: Europe’s first lady of the silver screen
Does the BBC think the Danes could learn a thing or two about childcare from Britain? Or the other way round? (photo: Mícheál)
News in Digest: Denmark still very much on Britain’s radar

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved