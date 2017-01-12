 S-trains see big delays across Copenhagen – The Post

S-trains see big delays across Copenhagen

Technical issues are heavily disupting normal services

It’s chaos out there at the moment (photo: Ghent)
September 26th, 2017 8:14 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

If you’re using public transport whilst heading to work or the airport this morning, be aware that there will probably be delays.

Due to technical errors at Hundige and Nordhavn stations, the services on nearly all the S-train lines are disrupted, resulting in significant changes to traffic

All S-train line services except the F-Line are disrupted and travellers have to take commuter buses on the stretch between Hundige and Åmarken.

READ MORE: Copenhagen getting world’s first traffic info-boards for cyclists

Line services
According to national rail operator DSB, Line A is operating between Farum and Svanemøllen stations, Line B is operating between Høje Taastrup and Østerport stations and Line C is operating between Frederikssund and Østerport stations.

Line E is operational between Køge and Hillerød stations and is the only line to operate between Svanemøllen and Østerport stations.

Line H is operational between Frederiksssund and CPH Central stations, while Line Bx is not operational.

Related News



Latest News

Business
The one-stop store for prospective MBA students where everything is free
News
Tech News in Brief: Cost of attracting EU medicines agency to Copenhagen spiralling
National
A lot of older Danish hotels could be potential fire hazards
National
Copenhagen among quickest-growing tourism destinations in Europe

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved