Sales rocketing as flat prices finally surpass pre-Financial Crisis levels

More homes were sold during January this year compared to the same month last year – up 11 percent according to figures from real estate chain EDC.

Funen sales rose by 10 percent, Zealand by 15 percent and West Jutland by 33 percent (see below).

Only north Jutland saw a dip.

The sales figures even surpass those recorded in January 2005, according to EDC communications manager Jan Nordmann – putting 2020 on target to record some of the best figures ever.

Back at pre-Financial Crisis levels

Today apartments cost 1 percent more in Copenhagen than in the third quarter of 2006, according to Danmarks Statistik – the point when prices peaked before the financial crisis.

In Zealand and northern Jutland, property prices are 8 percent higher.

However, detached houses have not reached 2006 levels yet. In the autumn, they were still 11 percent lower than their highest point in 2007.

While summerhouses, which have risen 11 percent since 2014, are fully 26 percent cheaper than they were in 2006 and 2007.

