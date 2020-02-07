 Sales rocketing as flat prices finally surpass pre-Financial Crisis levels - The Post

Sales rocketing as flat prices finally surpass pre-Financial Crisis levels

West Jutland saw a 33 percent rise in property sales in January compared to the same month in 2019

Flat prices finally on a par with 2006 (photo: pxhere)
February 7th, 2020 4:40 pm| by Valmira Gjoni

More homes were sold during January this year compared to the same month last year – up 11 percent according to figures from real estate chain EDC.

Funen sales rose by 10 percent, Zealand by 15 percent and West Jutland by 33 percent (see below).

Only north Jutland saw a dip.

 

Home sales recorded in January 2020 (Photo: Official website ECD)

The sales figures even surpass those recorded in January 2005, according to EDC communications manager Jan Nordmann – putting 2020 on target to record some of the best figures ever.

Back at pre-Financial Crisis levels
Today apartments cost 1 percent more in Copenhagen than in the third quarter of 2006, according to Danmarks Statistik – the point when prices peaked before the financial crisis.

In Zealand and northern Jutland, property prices are 8 percent higher.

However, detached houses have not reached 2006 levels yet. In the autumn, they were still 11 percent lower than their highest point in 2007.

While summerhouses, which have risen 11 percent since 2014, are fully 26 percent cheaper than they were in 2006 and 2007.

Read also: Property prices in Copenhagen and Aarhus will fall, bank predicts

Related News



Latest News

Activities
On Stages: A pint of dicks? Why names are important!
Activities
On Screens: Move over Donald Trump … blonde is the new orange
Culture
Denmark world team champs in backgammon for third year in a row
Business
Sales rocketing as flat prices finally surpass pre-Financial Crisis levels

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved