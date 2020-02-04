SAS extends China ban as Wuhan virus continues to spread

Due to the ongoing developments in China in relation to the Wuhan virus, the Scandinavian airline SAS has extended it cancelled flights connections to Beijing and Shanghai until the end of the month.

Refunds and rebooking possibilities are offered for affected passengers and Hong Kong will be serviced as scheduled.

“SAS will continue to monitor the situation in close dialogue with authorities,” SAS wrote.

“Customers traveling to, from or via Hong Kong may voluntary change their reservation or request a refund.”

Sales closed until March

According to acting press boss, Kristian de Place Gamborg Hansen, the decision is about prioritising passenger safety.

SAS will also close sales for all flights to Beijing and Shanghai up until March 15.

For more passenger information, please visit flysas.com.