SAS halts flights to China in wake of Wuhan virus

The Scandinavia airline SAS has revealed that it has suspended all flights to two major cities in China in wake of the Wuhan virus outbreak.

SAS announced it will halt all service to Beijing and Shanghai from tomorrow to February 9.

All ticket sales for flights until February 29 have also been suspended.

“SAS will operate the scheduled flights outbound from Copenhagen to Shanghai and Beijing today including homebound flights from Shanghai and Beijing to Copenhagen,” the airline stated.

The airline will continue to service Hong Kong, although the situation there is being monitored closely.

12 weekly connections

Refunds and rebooking possibilities are being offered to affected passengers.

Passengers holding a ticket issued on or before January 28 for a flight to and from Shanghai and Beijing from February 10-29 can also rebook once for free or cancel.

SAS operates 12 weekly flight connections to and from the two Chinese cities.

Other airlines to have also halted service to China includes British Airways, Lufthansa, Swiss Air and Austrian Airlines.

Keep updated on SAS information via flysas.com.