SAS strike grounds another 1,200 flights

The SAS pilot strike, which kicked off on Friday morning and has already has affected 170,000 passengers, is set to continue into next week.
The airline has announced that it will cancel flights on Monday and Tuesday as well, prospectively affecting another 110,000 passengers.
“SAS is striving to reach a solution as quickly as possible to prevent additional inconveniences for traveler. Flights operated by SAS’ partners will not be affected by the strike,” SAS wrote in a press release.
“We’re doing everything we can to help our passengers. There is a dedicated page for all information concerning traffic disruptions, passenger rights, booking, rebooking and refunds.”
The dedicated page mentioned is here and it is in English.
SAS rejects compensation
SAS ruffled feathers over the weekend when it claimed that passengers affected by the grounded planes would not be entitled to compensation.
The airline contends that the strike is considered an extraordinary situation that is outside the realm of it’s control, a postulation that has been challenged by several consumer advocacy agencies.
They argue that an EU verdict from 2018 stipulated that part of running a business was that there was a possibility of conflicts arising between employers and employees.