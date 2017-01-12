Science and Health Round-Up: Alternate therapies jeopardise health, claim experts

According to the Medical Association, seriously-ill citizens jeopardise their health by opting for alternative treatment methods at the expense of ordinary medical treatment.

Desperate times, desperate measures

The Danish Agency for Patient Safety has given the alternative practitioner associations the opportunity to register on a special RAB scheme that consists of 21 associations.

However, the Medical Association wants the scheme to be abolished because it provides a false security.

“When dealing with cancer like serious illnesses, patients are often vulnerable and at risk. I don’t think that it’s okay when alternative therapists offer to cure these,” Andreas Rudkjøbing, the chair of the Medical Association, told DR.

No documentation in order

“The problem with the scheme is that it has no documentation requirement to prove that the methods used by the alternative practitioner actually work,” Andreas Rudkjøbing told DR.

“We never go out and recommend to our members to treat a cancer patient outside of the normal healthcare procedures,” commented Denmark’s Complementary Therapists, an association for alternative therapists, which remains adamant that there is no problem.

Denmark to ban the spraying of fruits

Denmark is set to ban chlorpyrifos – a spraying agent used on fruits to control insects. Although, the pesticide is already prohibited in Denmark, it is often accepted below a certain value in imported fruits – often from southern Europe. The insecticide could damage brain development in foetuses and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has proposed that the EU deletes this spraying agent from its list of approved insecticides.

Jeudan goes green; invests in electric cars

Jeudan, the real estate and services company, has chosen to go green by investing in 20 electric vans and five electric passenger cars. “Employees of Jeudan must drive electric cars and bicycles because we believe the technology of the future is green. We do this to ensure a better climate,” the company director told DI. Last year, Dansk Industri proposed lowering the purchase price of green cars, as this is often the reason companies are unable to implement this green technology.

Intestinal bacteria outbreak in parts of Denmark

The bacteria vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), initially identified two years ago at a Copenhagen hospital, has now spread to all five regions of the country. Some 126 patients have been diagnosed with VRE in Odense in the past eight months. “This is worrying. There are more cases now than ever,” Ute Wolff Sönksen, a bacteria consultant at the Norwegian State Serum Institute, told BT. The bacteria, which is said to infect easily, can be dangerous to people with a low immunity . The National Board of Health, which only has generic prevention recommendations on this bacterium, will inspect it more closely in the coming months.