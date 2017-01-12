Science and Nature News in Brief: DTU makes ‘star’tling space discovery

A research team, led by DTU PhD student Andrew Mayo, has provided new insights into what lies amidst the depths of space, by finding 95 new ‘exoplanets’ – planets outside our solar system that orbit stars.

The team used data from NASA’s K2 Mission, which began in 2014, to study and map the existence of the planets. Their findings were recently published in the journal, ‘Astronomical Journal’.

The NASA mission was conceived due to renewed curiosity by scientists concerning the question of how many planets possessed similar conditions to those found on earth.

Since the first exoplanets were discovered in 1995 roughly 3,600 have been found. These have differed in size, from those that have similar proportions to earth, to others which share the dimensions of ‘gas giants’ such as Jupiter. However, there is believed to be perhaps billions of them in total.

Found by mistake

The information which led to this discovery was informed by the earlier failure of a NASA’s previous mission.

In May 2013, the Kelper space-craft, which had been put into space to monitor more than 150,000 stars, became unable to fulfill its designated research-goals. This was due to the breakdown of it’s reaction wheel, which controlled both it’s altitude and direction, whilst in space.

Despite this set-back, scientists came up with a solution in the months that followed, which allowed them to use the craft via an alternative method and functionality. This lead to new data which scientists used to inform their recent findings.

