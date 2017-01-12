Science and Tech Round-Up: Randy Ray to spread his flaps in Copenhagen

Copenhagen fish tanks, it’s time to lock up your daughters, as this fella has more than enough little swimmers left inside him.

Next Monday, the world’s most prolific spotted eagle ray will be moved from the Royal Burgers’ Zoo in the Dutch city of Arnhem to the Blue Planet aquarium in Copenhagen.

The adult male spotted eagle ray fathered 39 rays at the Arnhem Zoo. Most now live spread out at public aquariums throughout Europe.

Top breeding zoo

The Royal Burgers’ Zoo is one the most successful breeders of spotted eagle rays in the world. Since opening Burgers’ Ocean in 2000, a total of 62 spotted eagle rays have been bred.

As part of the European breeding program’s rotational policy, Burgers’ Zoo will now receive a young male eagle ray from Poland.

Female adult rays can grow to have a diameter of about 1.80 meters and weigh over 90 kilos. However, males tend to be much smaller, at about 1.20 metres and 25 kilos.

Perfume allergies common among Denmark’s teens

Some 180,000 Danes suffer from perfume allergies, so the Danish EPA is accordingly trying to educate the public with a campaign – particularly teenagers, who tend to be the most susceptible. The campaign has sought the help of influencers to reach the youngsters because – let’s face it – they don’t listen to anyone else. “It is important that young people learn good habits,” noted the environment minister, Lea Wermelin. “It can be tempting to be generous with the perfume, but allergies are bothersome for the individual and expensive for the community.” The problem costs the country 500 million annually in treatments for redness, cracks, scalding and blisters.

Parkinson’s protein can be turned against itself

Researchers at DTU have found a way to use the Parkinson’s protein to create a super-inhibitor that effectively stops the development of the disease. Parkinson’s, like other neurodegenerative diseases, is closely linked to the accumulation of single parts of a protein, which form long chain-like fibrils that kill the brain cells and disrupt the signals in the brain. The new research uses those same fibril chains’ building blocks to create a super inhibitor that stops the accumulation process and development of symptoms. However, the method has only been tested on animals so far.

DTU ranked most innovative among the Nordic countries

For the fifth time in a row the ‘Reuters Top 100 for The World’s Most Innovative Universities – 2019’ has confirmed DTU as the most innovative university in the Nordic region. DTU has risen nine places up the rankings, from 57th to 48th. “It reflects a persistent focus from our researchers that research must be beneficial to society,” said Marianne Thellersen, the DTU executive vice president for innovation and entrepreneurship.

New e-boks app launched

The new e-boks app was launched yesterday. With the new version, which will be used by 4.4 million people on all types of mobile devices, there are seven new features, including the possibility to keep track of receipts and vaccinations. E-boks reports that it is in dialogue with the National Board of Digitisation, and clients such as municipalities and regions, about the possibility of displaying public documents in their app after 2021. All new features of the app will be tested and evaluated on an ongoing basis. Around 100,000 users have successfully tested it over the past year.

Government cracks down on nitrogen emitters

The government is intensifying its efforts to combat nitrogen emissions. It is the government’s ambition to triple the efforts for targeted nitrogen regulation from 2019 to 2020. Among the measures, the government wants to supplement voluntary instruments when there is no certainty that the reduction of nitrogen will come as desired, whilst introducing provisions to compensate farmers facing increased demands. Some 190 million kroner of EU funding for the Danish rural program has been earmarked.

FLSmidth promises zero emissions by 2030

FLSmidth has vowed to give cement and mining customers solutions that heavily reduce their CO2 emissions and water wastage by 2030. The Paris Agreement asks the cement industry to reduce emissions by 24 percent by 2050, although cement production is expected to increase by 12-23 percent during the same period. “As a leading player in the cement and mining industry, we have a responsibility to accelerate the introduction of sustainable solutions,” said Thomas Schulz, the group CEO of FLSmidth. The company estimates it can reduce 70 percent of CO2 emissions by 2030 by using existing technology.