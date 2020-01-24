Science Round-Up: Danes consuming more salty food

Denmark seems to be developing a more savoury palate these days, if new findings by the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) are anything to go by.

The research revealed that Danish consumption of salty foods has increased by almost 10 percent over the past decade.

In fact, 90 percent of Danes eat considerably more salt than the official recommendation of a maximum 5-6 grams per day.

Only 10-20 percent of Danish salt intake comes from what they put in their own food while cooking. The rest comes from industrially-processed foods and eating out.

DTU was tasked with looking into the Danish salt intake by the Fødevarestyrelsen food authority.

World’s thinnest lens for glasses

Researchers from DTU are striving to develop the world’s thinnest lens for glasses using nano-structures produced by a laser printer – also known as ThinLens technology. The printed lens is only a few hundred nano-metres thick – less than a hundredth of the width of a hair – and it is then applied to a standard lens for glasses without strength. The lens will be able to be printed in eyewear shops immediately following an eye test. It will also reduce transportation of lenses for glasses, which are usually produced in Asia.

Tackling fibrillation with zebrafish

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have helped discover a possible link between a genetic variation and atrial fibrillation (AF) after running tests on zebrafish, a recognised scientific animal model. The tests revealed that AF is not only an electrical impulse disturbance, but also has a genetic and muscular component. The study uncovered flaws in the heart muscle itself and the mitochondria that function as the driver of the cells. In the fish, the defect appeared already in the foetal stage and became exponentially worse with age. AF disturbs the pumping ability of the heart and affects around 2-3 percent of all humans.

Food waste champ wins award

Selina Juul, the Russian-born founder of food waste organisation Stop Spild Af Mad, has been awarded the prestigious 2020 European of the Year award by the international magazine Reader’s Digest. Juul has worked tirelessly to curb food waste over the past decade and has become a leading figure in Europe on the topic of food waste. Her recommendations have been presented to the Danish government, the EU and the Pope. The award is given to Europeans who have excelled in work dedicated to the environment, human rights, anti-corruption and women’s rights. Among the previous winners of the award is the Danish human rights champion Inge Kemp Genefke, the founder of the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims.

The parakeet’s invisible partner

A new research study from the University of Southern Denmark has unveiled that the peach-fronted parakeet has a surprisingly advanced ability to co-operate when finding food. The research discovered that the parakeets have the ability to collaborate with one another out of eyeshot. It is the first time this has been observed in any animal, according to the researchers. The birds were able to solve a test in which one bird could see a string in a test box, while another bird was later placed in the box behind a wall and thus out of sight of the other bird. The two birds then needed to pull on each end of the string simultaneously to get a snack, without seeing one another. The researchers believe that the birds communicated by sound, but they are not 100 percent sure how they managed it. The research is important for biologists working to protect wild birds in nature.

EU bans pesticide used in Denmark

This week, the EU Commission issued a ban of the pesticide thiacloprid, which has been used for years by Danish farmers and fruit growers to eliminate insects in various berries and cabbage. The EU leveled the ban because it can’t be proved that it is safe for animals, nature and humans. Thiacloprid was first approved for use in Denmark in 2007, but it was pulled by the government recently and has been banned for use in 2020. Because the pesticide is still approved abroad, it will only be found in food imported from outside the EU.

Goop? More like poop

A Danish doctor has warned people not to watch Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix series ‘The Goop Lab’, which is set to premiere in a few days. Dr Anna Grynnerup contended that Paltrow’s wellness and lifestyle company Goop promotes alternative treatments that can be harmful. Grynnerup is also concerned that Netflix has provided Goop with a platform on which to peddle its “very dubious” positions. In ‘The Goop Lab’, Paltrow and her employees test alternative health forms, such as energy healing, cold therapy and psychedelics. In 2018, Goop was fined almost 1 million kroner for a product that promised to re-establish hormonal balance using a vagina egg made of jade.

Robots analysing arthritis in hands

Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark have developed a scanning platform, Ropca Ultrasound, which can measure the amount of arthritis in the hands of patients. The research has led to the founding of the company Ropca Holding, which will be given funding to further develop the product. About 1 percent of the Danish population struggles with arthritis in the hands, and a swift diagnosis is important to ensure the best possible treatment. It will also drastically reduce waiting times for patients waiting to be scanned by a specialist at a hospital. It has emerged that the scanning analysis by the artificial intelligence algorithm in Ropca Ultrasound is more precise than one that can be made by doctors. In the long run, Ropca Ultrasound could be further developed to be used for other types of scans. It is expected to be on the market in two years.