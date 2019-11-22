Science Round-Up: Harder for teenagers to get pregnant that young women – study

For gawd’s sake, don’t tell your teenagers – fortunately they’re too busy being influenced by billionaires to read the daily news – but, whisper it, it’s not that easy conceiving before you hit your 20s, according to a new study by the University of Copenhagen.

Bucking the popular wisdom mouthed by spoilsports and Premier League football managers for decades that we should throw the best decade of our life down the dustbin and prioritise procreation, a new survey suggests that women enjoy some of their best fertility days in their early 30s.

A simple curve

Granted, it starts in their 20s, but crucially not their late teens, according to research carried out by the University of Copenhagen that contends that women’s fertility is not a downward curve but a simple curve.

Women in their early 30s and 20s have fewer defective chromosomes than women in their teens or older, thus increasing the chances that their fertilised eggs will not be repelled by their bodies.

DNA repair system could cause cancer

A ‘protein scaffolding network’ that stabilises and fixes DNA could actually causes cancer should the proteins 53BP1 and RIF1 malfunction, according to a team of scientists at the University of Copenhagen. “This opens up an opportunity to better understand how DNA damage causes disease and design drugs that improve the treatment of patients lead to unstable DNA,” the lead author Jiri Lukas, who works at the university and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research, told the journal Nature.

Denmark sees the most sea eagle chicks than ever

According to DOF’s Project Eagle, Denmark has recently seen a record number of sea eagle chicks born. This year 130 chicks flew out from 80 nets, which is the highest number in a season. The eagles mainly inhabit Lolland, Falster, south Funen and southeast Jutland, but they are slowly spreading across the whole country.

Hedgehogs don’t need the help of humans!

A new report from the University of Southern Denmark claims that human intervention in the lives of young hedgehogs actually decreases their chances of reaching adulthood. It has become trendy for well-wishers to take abandoned hedgehogs into their homes, particularly as it gets colder, but a study of 35 cubs concludes they don’t need the help, affection and lack of hibernation. They generally survive well by themselves – and their weight loss during hibernation is surprisingly low.