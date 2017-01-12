Science Round-Up: Sea level rise disparities across the country

A new study by GEUS, the national geological surveys for Denmark and Greenland, claims that rising sea levels will impact Danish cities on the west coast of Jutland far more than those on the east coast of Zealand, such as Copenhagen.

West coast the worst hit

The researchers estimate that the sea level will rise by 63 cm in Esbjerg in west Jutland by 2100 – providing the world’s countries comply with the Paris Agreement and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

In Copenhagen, though, the level will only rise by 51 cm. Nevertheless, Skagen on the very northernmost tip of Jutland will see an even smaller rise of just 39 cm.

In a second scenario in which countries continue emitting at the same rate the perspective rises were 89, 77 and 64 cm.

Ice shield explanation

GEUS attributes the difference to the Scandinavian Ice Shield, an ice mass during the last Ice Age that left 17,000 years ago. While it covered Skagen, it didn’t cover Esbjerg.

“What one city will experience in maybe 20-30 years, another city may first experience in 80-100 years based on the geographical location and the chosen future climate scenario,” explained GEUS researcher Kristian K Kjeldsen, a co-author for the study.

Dedicated police units to investigate animal welfare crimes

Crimes committed against animals will now be investigated by three special units. Based in North Jutland, Southeast Jutland, and Central and Western Zealand, the animal welfare police units will cover the whole country. Previously the cases were handled by local police department, but with crimes often traversing regions – such as illegal dog trading – the set-up was poorly equipped. “We will, for example, be tackling illegal farming, the trading of dogs and endangered animal species, and the importation and exportation of various animals,” Michael Weiss, a police inspector at Sydøstjyllands Politi, explained to DR.

Recognition of researchers who aid dementia patients’ cognitive skills

A Danish dementia solutions specialist, Professor Henrik Hautop Lund, was recently named the Most Outstanding Healthcare Innovator in the World in 2019 at The Global Over 50s Housing/Healthcare Awards. It recognises Lund’s contribution to research that resulted in the development of Moto Tiles, an interactive floor mat that engages people with dementia in activity, at the Center for Playware at DTU. Lund picked up the award at a gala in London in mid-June, telling those present “it is a fantastic recognition of all the Playware researchers, who have participated in the research over the last decade to bring us to this point, when citizens all around the globe are taking advantage of the Moto Tiles innovation to retain, regain, and increase their physical and cognitive skills”.

Mid-teens can now register as donors, but still be blocked by their parents

Since Monday, young people aged 15-17 have been able to register as organ donors. However, according to the change in law, the donor’s family can still oppose the donation. If the youngsters are not registered, it will be left to the family to decide whether their organs can be harvested. “Our attitude survey shows that it is easiest to say yes on their own behalf and more difficult to say yes on behalf of others,” cautioned Sundhedsstyrelsen. Some 477 patients were waiting for organs at the end of 2018.