Science & Nature Round-Up: 5,700-year-old chewing gum reveals DNA of ancient Danish female

If you have ever wondered what a Danish woman from the Neolithic era would look like, scientists have found the answer in what has been described as prehistoric chewing gum.

Using new methods, researchers from the University of Copenhagen and the Museum of Lolland-Falster have defined the physical condition of a woman living 5,700 years ago in Denmark.

The results, which include a description of her physical traits, her diet, and the bacteria and viruses she likely carried were published on Tuesday by Nature Communications.

Found at Fehrman site

The scientists extracted the woman’s DNA from a one sq cm piece of birch bark, which it is believed ancient Danes chewed on to make it more pliable for various uses. The piece of bark was found last year on a construction site where an underwater tunnel connecting the Danish island of Lolland to the German island of Fehrman is being dug out.

“It is very exciting to be able to extract a full human genome from anything other than bone,’’ Hannes Schroeder, an archaeologist at the University of Copenhagen, told The New York Times.

What does the study reveal?

The DNA extracted from the chewed birch, which was probably used as an adhesive or a natural treatment for dental illnesses in Neolithic Scandinavia, revealed that the reconstructed genome belonged to a dark skinned hunter-gatherer woman with dark brown hair and blue eyes who had recently eaten duck and hazelnuts for a meal.

The physical characteristics were not an unusual combination for that era since they have been found among other hunter-gatherers in Mesolithic Europe.

