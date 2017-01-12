 Scrap oil extraction by 2050, urges two of the Danish government’s allies – The Post

Scrap oil extraction by 2050, urges two of the Danish government’s allies

End-date would require state to scrap ongoing tender that would enable four foreign companies to drill until 2055

Could be disappearing from 2050 in the Danish section of the North Sea (photo: Andy Muir/Flickr)
September 24th, 2019 10:40 am

Two of the government’s allies – SF and Radikale – feel that enough is enough as far as oil extraction from the Danish section of the North Sea is concerned. 

They have accordingly petitioned the government to stop a tender process to issue permits to four interested foreign companies, which would enable them to continue drilling until 2055.

Should the government rip up the tender, all oil extraction would cease by 2050. 

Proud achievement
“I would be proud to help bring an end to the Danish oil adventure,” explained Radikale leader Morten Østergaard.

“Not because I do not know that we have had a lot of benefit and enjoyment from the revenue it has generated, but because we are heading towards a fossil-free future.” 

Denmark earned 8 billion kroner in 2018 from the North Sea – down from 36 billion in 2008.

Another government ally, Enhedslisten, along with fellow left-wingers Alternativet have made similar requests in the recent past. 

Committed to green future
“We are completely committed to being CO2-neutral – not only in Denmark but also across the rest of the EU in 2050,” reasoned Østergaard.

“And if we are to become that, we must make some decisions with a long-term impact – also possibly for the treasury.”

“When you extract oil from the North Sea, you consume it and contribute to increased CO2 emissions. And so, we need to reduce it if the temperature rise is to be below one and a half degrees,” contended SF chair Pia Olsen Dyhr.

“Now there is an opportunity to turn green hope into green action. I very much hope that the government will intervene,” added Østergaard.

 



