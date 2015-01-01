 Scrapping premium for elderly diesel cars doubled – The Post

Scrapping premium for elderly diesel cars doubled

With a new financial carrot the government hopes to get some of the most polluting vehicles off the roads

Maybe this car owner ought to take the minister up on his offer (photo: Volvo S90)
January 31st, 2019 2:52 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

From tomorrow, the premium paid out for scrapping diesel cars from before 2006 will rise to 5,000 kroner – while there is still money left in the pot.

In order to offer the premium, the government has allocated 100 million kroner extra to its existing scrapping scheme, and the money will be paid out on a first-come-first served basis.

READ ALSO: Mayor seeks ban on diesel cars in Copenhagen after 2019

At present, all scrapped diesel cars are eligible for a payment of 2,200 kroner, but with the new rates the government wants to accelerate the scrapping of older vehicles.

A diesel car from before 2006 is estimated to emit around four times as much NOx and considerably more particles than a new diesel car – and there are around 150,000 of them on Danish roads.

Don’t delay
“We want the most polluting vehicles off the streets, and that’s why the government has decided to offer a sizeable reward if you make a green choice and get rid of your old diesel car through an authorised scrapping workshop,” said the environment and food minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

The minister added that he expected around 36,000 car owners would take advantage of the offer, thus reducing air pollution.

The offer will be on the table as long as there is money left in the pot.

“If you have an old diesel car in your carport, I’d urge you to take the opportunity to get a little extra as 2,800 kroner is something that can still be felt on most household budgets,” added Ellemann-Jensen.

Related News



Latest News

National
Government gambling franchise proposes ban on betting ads at sporting events
Business
Business News in Brief: Ministry appoints sharing economy council
Local
Scrapping premium for elderly diesel cars doubled
National
Young Danish count killed in skiing accident

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved