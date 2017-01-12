 Self-driving cars a step closer in Denmark – The Post

Self-driving cars a step closer in Denmark

New law proposal to allow trials on Danish roads

The future is approaching us (photo: BP63Vincent)
January 23rd, 2017 9:20 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The government is set to usher through a new law that will bring self-driving cars one step closer to Danish roads.

The transport minister, Ole Birk Olesen, will propose the new law this week – a move that would open up the possibility of trials involving driverless cars in the future.



“Our legislation must be adequate in a way that allows us to try out the potential of the new technology within the scope of controlled traffic safety,”

“We can’t ignore the gradual development taking place in self-driving car technology. From the ABS brake, which allows inexperienced drivers to perform close to a perfect car brake in a critical situation, to intelligent headlights, pedestrian protection and automated parking.”

READ MORE: Driverless electric bus to be tested in Aalborg

Embracing the future
Olesen argued that a more updated law would make it possible to implement the functionality of the self-driving cars for innovation in the public and business sectors.

Aalborg and Vesthimmerland are among the municipalities that have plans involving self-driving buses on limited stretches of road.

However, the minister also realises the risks involved with self-driving vehicles, which will need to adhere to strict criteria and pass rigorous trials before being green-lighted.

Parliament is expected to see the proposal on Wednesday.

Related News


Latest News

National
Self-driving cars a step closer in Denmark
History
The true story of Denmark’s diva of the skies
News
Nej, nej, nej!!! Denmark crash out of Men’s Handball World Championship
Business
Helping socially-disadvantaged EU migrants to find work

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved