Semi-bound: Denmark beat Sweden to reach final four

Denmark qualified for the semi-finals of the 2019 Men’s World Handball Championship yesterday thanks to a 30-26 win over Sweden in the middle-group stage.

The win, the eighth on the trot for the Danes, means that Denmark will battle France in Hamburg on Friday for a place in the final. Norway take on Germany in the other semi – on the same day and at the same venue.

Formidable French

While Denmark remain undefeated in the tournament this year, France will be the most formidable foe the Danes have had to tackle so far. The French are reining world champs and have won the tournament four out of the last five editions.

Denmark, meanwhile, has never won the tournament, though they came came agonisingly close in 2011 and 2013 as losing finalists.

The semi against France will take place on Friday at 17:30.