 Semi-bound: Denmark beat Sweden to reach final four – The Post

Semi-bound: Denmark beat Sweden to reach final four

Reining champs France await in the semi-final in Hamburg

Eight in a row! (photo: Håndboldherrene)
January 24th, 2019 9:45 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark qualified for the semi-finals of the 2019 Men’s World Handball Championship yesterday thanks to a 30-26 win over Sweden in the middle-group stage.

The win, the eighth on the trot for the Danes, means that Denmark will battle France in Hamburg on Friday for a place in the final. Norway take on Germany in the other semi – on the same day and at  the same venue.

READ MORE: Peter the Great-est: Schmeichel still considered best keeper in Premier League history

Formidable French
While Denmark remain undefeated in the tournament this year, France will be the most formidable foe the Danes have had to tackle so far. The French are reining world champs and have won the tournament four out of the last five editions.

Denmark, meanwhile, has never won the tournament, though they came came agonisingly close in 2011 and 2013 as losing finalists.

The semi against France will take place on Friday at 17:30.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
On Screens: Everything’s a dramedy these days – but that’s real life innit?
Activities
Coming up Soon: First Europe, next the world, always the Globe
Activities
February Art: Louisiana leads the way with another edition of ‘On Paper’
International
International News in Brief: Denmark backs Venezuelan opposition in wake of coup attempt

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved