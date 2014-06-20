Shortly before 03:00 this morning, a large fire broke out at an Arriva bus station in eastern Aalborg.

By the time fire crews were on the scene, a number of buses were fully engulfed in flames rising 30 metres into the air that could be seen from the city centre. In total, seven buses were damaged.

Business not as normal

Many commuters in Aalborg were unsurprisingly left waiting in vain at bus stops today.