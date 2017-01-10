Contact us Advertise with us

Seven out of ten Danes fear Trump

US president-elect poses a threat to peace and stability in the world say Danes

Not hard to see why (photo: Ipd)
January 9th, 2017 12:29 pm| by Ray W
Nearly 70 percent of Danes fully or partially agree that US president-elect Donald Trump poses a threat to peace and stability in the world, according to a YouGov poll conducted for Metroxpress.

Mette Nøhr Claushøj, who calls herself a ‘US expert’, agreed with the assessment.

“I am frightened that Trump is actually insane and apparently has an extremely fragile ego, and that’s a dangerous combination,” said Claushøj.



And he’s not even in office yet
She said Trump’s instability posed a threat to US foreign policy around the world.

“I think there is good reason to fear that Trump could pose a threat to peace and stability in the world,” she said.

Political commentator David Trads also feared what he sees as the president-elect’s instability.

“Trump has said so many terrifying things that one fears could become a reality,” he said.

READ MORE: Danes “afraid”, “sad”, “disappointed”, “angry” and … “excited” by Trump victory

“He is a man whose actions could stall international collaborations and create conflicts that cast doubt on NATO and the co-operation between the EU and the United States.”

