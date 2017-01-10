Nearly 70 percent of Danes fully or partially agree that US president-elect Donald Trump poses a threat to peace and stability in the world, according to a YouGov poll conducted for Metroxpress.
Mette Nøhr Claushøj, who calls herself a ‘US expert’, agreed with the assessment.
“I am frightened that Trump is actually insane and apparently has an extremely fragile ego, and that’s a dangerous combination,” said Claushøj.
And he’s not even in office yet
She said Trump’s instability posed a threat to US foreign policy around the world.
“I think there is good reason to fear that Trump could pose a threat to peace and stability in the world,” she said.
Political commentator David Trads also feared what he sees as the president-elect’s instability.
“Trump has said so many terrifying things that one fears could become a reality,” he said.
“He is a man whose actions could stall international collaborations and create conflicts that cast doubt on NATO and the co-operation between the EU and the United States.”