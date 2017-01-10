Nearly 70 percent of Danes fully or partially agree that US president-elect Donald Trump poses a threat to peace and stability in the world, according to a YouGov poll conducted for Metroxpress.

Mette Nøhr Claushøj, who calls herself a ‘US expert’, agreed with the assessment.

“I am frightened that Trump is actually insane and apparently has an extremely fragile ego, and that’s a dangerous combination,” said Claushøj.