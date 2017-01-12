Several people found killed in Copenhagen apartment

Several people were Tuesday morning found dead in an apartment in the Copenhagen district of Brønshøj.
One person has been arrested and charged with murder.
“We were notified about a domestic dispute at 7:35 this morning and sent there a routine patrol, which found several people killed in the apartment,” Ove Larsen, a police officer on duty, told Ekstra Bladet.
“It was a horrible sight.”
The police have cordoned off the area around the apartment building and continue to investigate the case as familicide.
No further details have been revealed.