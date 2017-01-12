Ship aground off Gedser

A cargo vessel bound for New Orleans ended its journey somewhat prematurely yesterday afternoon.

The ‘Star of Swara’, a 255 metre-long bulk carrier with a cargo of artificial fertiliser, ran aground approximately 15 kilometres off the Danish town of Gedser, reports DR Nyheder.

Claus Thing Rasmussen, the officer on watch at the Joint Operations Center, said that there did not appear to be any signs that the ship had leaked either cargo or oil.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and we’ve sent one of our own environmental supply vessels to the area,” added Rasmussen.

The vessel was on the way to New Orleans and it should have used the deep water route, but for some reason went off-course and ran aground around 13:00 yesterday.

At present, the JOC, in collaboration with the vessel’s owner and insurance company, is working on a plan to refloat the ship.

When this has been agreed and the vessel refloated, she will be towed to an anchorage to assess any possible damage and then released to continue her voyage to the US.