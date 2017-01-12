 Ship aground off Gedser – The Post

Ship aground off Gedser

No signs of pollution, sa Danish authorities

The cargo ship ran aground off Gedser (photo: Scandlines)
August 30th, 2017 1:36 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A cargo vessel bound for New Orleans ended its journey somewhat prematurely yesterday afternoon.

The ‘Star of Swara’, a 255 metre-long bulk carrier with a cargo of artificial fertiliser, ran aground approximately 15 kilometres off the Danish town of Gedser, reports DR Nyheder.



Claus Thing Rasmussen, the officer on watch at the Joint Operations Center, said that there did not appear to be any signs that the ship had leaked either cargo or oil.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and we’ve sent one of our own environmental supply vessels to the area,” added Rasmussen.

The vessel was on the way to New Orleans and it should have used the deep water route, but for some reason went off-course and ran aground around 13:00 yesterday.

At present, the JOC, in collaboration with the vessel’s owner and insurance company, is working on a plan to refloat the ship.

When this has been agreed and the vessel refloated, she will be towed to an anchorage to assess any possible damage and then released to continue her voyage to the US.

Related News



Latest News

National
Ship aground off Gedser
News
Rigid border controls detrimental to Scania’s economic growth, report suggests
National
Inter-party tax negotiations: student grants for foreigners could be for the chop
International
Copenhagen most expensive city in Europe for hotels

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved