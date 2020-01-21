Shock in the suburbs! Brøndby fans fear Red Bull takeover

You would think that fans would appreciate an investor pumping in loads of money into their beloved club.

But many fans of Brøndby are reeling from the news today that energy drink giant Red Bull was rumoured to be interested in investing in the club.

In fact, a number of Brøndby fan factions have issued a unified message encouraging the club leadership to avoid any negotiation with Red Bull.

“Red Bull stands for everything we despise and all we have fought to not become. If Red Bull gets involved with Brøndby IF, we will not be able to identify with the club as active fans any longer,” the fans wrote on sydsidenbrondby.dk.

“In Salzburg and Leipzig we can see how the Austrian money men have transformed real football clubs into pure business. They have changed logos, colours, stadium names … everything! We will never let that happen to our club.”

Jan denies rumours

So far, BIF chairman Jan Bech Andersen has denied any contact with Red Bull.

The club also issued a statement underlining that it would make an announcement should any negotiations take place.