Too many young Danish women have unhealthy eating habits, according to a new study from the children’s council Børnerådet.

Issues include constant dieting, ‘forbidden foods’ and even vomiting after eating. Over 23 percent of young women and 9 percent of the boys either have, or are danger of developing, an eating disorder – which is defined as having three or more of the risk behaviours outlined in the report (here in Danish).

Holistic approach needed

Some 18 percent of the girls polled said that they were constantly dieting or restricting what they ate.