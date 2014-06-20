Contact us Advertise with us

Shocking number of young Danish girls suffering from eating disorders

One out of every four ninth grade girls at risk

Too many Danish girls are struggling over their diets, says report (photo: Daniela Brown) Too many Danish girls are struggling over their diets, says report (photo: Daniela Brown)
August 31st, 2016 4:18 pm| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Too many young Danish women have unhealthy eating habits, according to a new study from the children’s council Børnerådet.

Issues include constant dieting, ‘forbidden foods’ and even vomiting after eating. Over 23 percent of young women and 9 percent of the boys either have, or are danger of developing, an eating disorder – which is defined as having three or more of the risk behaviours outlined in the report (here in Danish).

Holistic approach needed
Some 18 percent of the girls polled said that they were constantly dieting or restricting what they ate.



READ MORE: Low-carb diets causing food-phobic kids

Even more troubling, 11 percent of girls and 7 percent of boys said they have thrown up after eating in an attempt to cut calories.

“This clearly shows that we need to become involved much earlier in discussing diet and body image if we want to avoid young people developing eating disorders,” Børnerådet chairperson Per Larsen told DR Nyheder.

“It also shows that we must examine the entirety of a young person’s life and not just their diet.”

Parents on the menu
Larsen said that parents can play a major role in preventing eating disorders.

“Parents are important in terms of helping their children developing a reasonable relationship to diet and the body,” he said.

“They must find a balance where they promote healthy and nutritious food, but not get hysterical over everything a child puts in their mouth.”

The eight indicators of a risk of eating disorders:


- I feel guilty when I eat candy
– I am on a diet
– I am satisfied with my eating habits
– I vomit to get rid of what I’ve eaten
– It is uncomfortable for me to eat with others
– I am afraid that I can not stop eating after starting
– I feel it is necessary to follow a strict diet or observe other food rituals to control what I eat
– I feel that my desire to lose weight has gotten out of control

Related Posts


Latest News

Emilie has been missing since July (photo: Private Facebook)
Danish police resume search for missing teenage girl
Their cup runneth over (photo: Chris Weaver)
Joe & The Juice close to agreement with a US investor
Too many Danish girls are struggling over their diets, says report (photo: Daniela Brown)
Shocking number of young Danish girls suffering from eating disorders
Not a baaaad plan (photo: SheepView360)
Stop bleating Faroe Islands, Google finally bringing ‘ewe’ Street View
Behind the burning cars, something else is smouldering (photo: iStock)
Are the car burnings a cry for help?
Not bad for an evening stroll (photo: Museum Vestsjælland)
Amateur Danish treasure hunters unearth sword from the Bronze Age

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved