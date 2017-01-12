 Six people killed as train travelling from Funen to Zealand crashes on bridge – The Post

Six people killed as train travelling from Funen to Zealand crashes on bridge

A further 16 people are injured as passenger service is reportedly hit by parts falling off freight train

The scene of the tragic accident (photo: Johnston9494)
January 2nd, 2019 11:59 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A train crash on Storebæltsbroen this morning has killed six people. A further 16 are reported to be injured on what is the main transport link between Zealand and Funen.

The accident occurred on the Great Belt Bridge at around 07.35 when a passenger train, travelling from Funen over to Zealand, came into contact with parts of a freight train – most probably after coming loose from its roof.

In total, there were 131 passengers and three employees on board the train at the time of the impact.

Occurred as Storm Alfrida hit Denmark
Whilst it is too early to determine the exact cause of the crash, the incident coincided with the arrival of Storm Alfrida, which has today brought high winds and water levels to the south of the country.

An accident response centre has been set up in Nyborg on Funen, and DSB has confirmed that the Havarikommissionens accident investigation unit and Funen Police will investigate the cause of the accident.

High water levels; partly reopened to car traffic
The state’s crisis response unit National Operativ Stab has been activated – in response to both the crash and high water levels. In Roskilde Fjord, for example, levels are 151 cm higher than normal.

Car traffic has since reopened in the direction of Zealand, but not in the direction of Funen.



Latest News

Denmark
Six people killed as train travelling from Funen to Zealand crashes on bridge
Special publications
The Danish Monarchy – A long, long history
News
News in Digest: Drastic measures to fight plastic menace
National
News in Digest: Australia, Devil’s Island, Alcatraz … Lindholm

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved