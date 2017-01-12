Slippery roads across Denmark this morning

Commuters need to make sure they give themselves extra time as they head out this morning.
The snow that fell across much of the country last night has left slippery road conditions across much of Denmark.
“Virtually every part of the country except North Jutland should be prepared for snow and icy roads in the morning,” said DR weather presenter Herdis Preil Damberg.
Below freezing temperatures overnight has caused the snow and slush to freeze, and windy conditions are creating drifts on some roads.
Trains affected as well
The snowstorm hit Denmark on Thursday afternoon and moved over large parts of Jutland, Funen and Zealand.
The snowfall did not reach the 20 cm predicted for some areas, but the 5-10 cm that fell will still cause problems, and also for rail traffic. DSB has announced that a number of trains have been cancelled this morning and advised travellers to check with rejseplanen.dk before they leave.
The road directorate encouraged people to keep an eye on vintertrafik.dk to see how traffic is progressing throughout the country.