P!nk slip: Small aircraft that crashed in Aarhus last night was carrying pop star’s manager

A small privately-owned aircraft crashed upon landing last night at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup with ten people on board.

The aircraft, which was a German-registered Cessna traveling from Oslo to Aarhus, burst into flames when it landed. All ten people on board were evacuated without injury.

The ten people on board consisted of seven passengers (four US citizens, two Australians and a Brit) and three crew members (two pilots from Germany and Austria and a German flight attendant).

It is believed the aircraft was hired to transport part of the entourage of the US singer P!nk ahead of her performance in Horsens tomorrow, and that her Australian manager Roger Davies was onboard, but she was not.

READ ALSO: Green growth at Copenhagen Airport

Investigation pending

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames, and the people on the plane were transported to a nearby hotel, where they stayed the night.

East Jutland Police has not provided a reason for the incident as an investigation being conducted by the accident authority Havarikommissionen remains ongoing.

The Foreign Ministry has been alerted to the accident and has contacted the respective embassies of the relevant countries.

The accident will not impact air traffic at Aarhus Airport.