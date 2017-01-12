 Snow and winter chill hitting Denmark this weekend – The Post

Snow and winter chill hitting Denmark this weekend

Temperatures could fall to -10 over the next few days

Here comes the big chill (photo: Pixabay)
January 4th, 2018 10:48 am| by Christian W
With rain pelting down relentlessly on December 24, the Danes missed out on a white Christmas again this year. But ‘Old Man Winter’ looks poised to make a formidable appearance this weekend.

A low pressure system is expected to move south, enabling a high pressure system over the Atlantic to push cold air across Denmark on Friday and Saturday, bringing snow and freezing conditions.

Saturday night, in particular, looks set to be freezing as temperatures are expected to dip down close to -10 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, and the cold temperatures are expected to continue into next week.

A moist 2017
In related news, according to new figures from the national weather forecaster DMI, 2017 saw more rain than most years. In fact, this autumn was the wettest in 33 years and 80 out of 98 municipalities in Denmark received more rain than expected.

Denmark’s wettest municipality was Aabenraa in south Jutland, which received 1,068.9 mm of rain – 13.8 percent more than normal. Meanwhile, Stevns was Denmark’s driest municipality with ‘just’ 616.4 mm – 5.0 percent below average.

Overall, the average was 849 mm, making 2017 the 10th wettest year since records began in 1874.

See all the municipalities’ rainfall figures below.

DMI figures


 

Municipality Rainfall 2017 (mm) Norm for 2006-15 (mm) Over/under annual-norm (%)
Albertslund 797,3 692,3   15,2
Allerød 758,5 731,7   3,7
Assens 720,5 746,4   -3,5
Ballerup 799,8 710,6   12,5
Billund 1037,8 976,7   6,3
Bornholm 805,4 720,0   11,9
Brøndby 742,2 674,0   10,1
Brønderslev 907,2 805,2   12,7
Dragør 733,9 654,3   12,2
Egedal 775,2 682,0   13,7
Esbjerg 1056,6 926,9   14,0
Fanø 1002,2 860,6   16,5
Favrskov 780,6 739,8   5,5
Faxe 675,6 678,8   -0,5
Fredensborg 756,7 741,2   2,1
Fredericia 760,9 815,3   -6,7
Frederiksberg 844,9 695,1   21,5
Frederikshavn 885,7 777,6   13,9
Frederikssund 706,9 671,6   5,3
Furesø 815,3 735,7   10,8
Faaborg-Midtfyn 720,9 735,8   -2,0
Gentofte 856,8 708,7   20,9
Gladsaxe 845,6 732,6   15,4
Glostrup 781,9 694,6   12,6
Greve 702,7 670,5   4,8
Gribskov 716,0 715,1   0,1
Guldborgsund 756,3 658,7   14,8
Haderslev 965,6 896,3   7,7
Halsnæs 687,9 692,2   -0,6
Hedensted 807,4 795,0   1,6
Helsingør 799,6 718,7   11,3
Herlev 776,2 717,5   8,2
Herning 1006,4 977,6   2,9
Hillerød 745,4 731,3   1,9
Hjørring 899,6 796,8   12,9
Holbæk 722,7 688,9   4,9
Holstebro 976,0 946,4   3,1
Horsens 787,0 779,4   1,0
Hvidovre 757,9 671,8   12,8
Høje-Taastrup 778,4 672,3   15,8
Hørsholm 779,7 731,0   6,7
Ikast-Brande 983,0 913,3   7,6
Ishøj 708,1 667,7   6,1
Jammerbugt 857,5 770,6   11,3
Kalundborg 658,8 652,2   1,0
Kerteminde 654,6 663,4   -1,3
Kolding 891,1 871,5   2,3
Københavns 805,0 691,3   16,4
Køge 666,4 669,1   -0,4
Langeland 716,0 650,2   10,1
Lejre 733,9 691,3   6,2
Lemvig 890,7 905,1   -1,6
Lolland 706,0 626,4   12,7
Lyngby-Taarbæk 839,2 734,8   14,2
Læsø 831,2 692,5   20,0
Mariagerfjord 862,1 755,9   14,1
Middelfart 718,5 759,1   -5,3
Morsø 861,6 860,7   0,1
Norddjurs 751,8 675,7   11,3
Nordfyn 626,9 683,2   -8,2
Nyborg 689,4 695,1   -0,8
Næstved 699,3 671,4   4,2
Odder 691,8 701,6   -1,4
Odense 697,8 745,0   -6,3
Odsherred 673,2 690,6   -2,5
Randers 792,5 712,0   11,3
Rebild 891,6 792,6   12,5
Ringkøbing-Skjern 939,0 947,9   -0,9
Ringsted 707,9 695,1   1,8
Roskilde 738,2 681,5   8,3
Rudersdal 822,0 733,5   12,1
Rødovre 796,9 697,1   14,3
Samsø 636,5 603,5   5,5
Silkeborg 910,4 824,8   10,4
Skanderborg 804,2 784,9   2,5
Skive 886,6 821,7   7,9
Slagelse 678,3 644,6   5,2
Solrød 704,6 673,8   4,6
Sorø 724,6 692,1   4,7
Stevns 616,4 648,5   -5,0
Struer 937,2 918,3   2,1
Svendborg 768,6 732,2   5,0
Syddjurs 761,7 678,3   12,3
Sønderborg 837,9 759,9   10,3
Thisted 859,2 871,7   -1,4
Tønder 1043,8 927,7   12,5
Tårnby 736,2 663,6   10,9
Vallensbæk 708,7 669,8   5,8
Varde 1005,5 939,1   7,1
Vejen 1026,8 959,9   7,0
Vejle 992,1 918,7   8,0
Vesthimmerland 847,0 772,1   9,7
Viborg 873,7 800,7   9,1
Vordingborg 669,5 632,1   5,9
Ærø 792,8 674,5   17,5
Aabenraa 1068,9 939,4   13,8
Aalborg 873,0 765,1   14,1
Aarhus 721,6 725,9   -0,6

