Snow brings slick roads to most of Denmark

Most of the country woke up this morning to a decent layer of snow, and the authorities are now warning that commuters need to be aware of slick roads across Denmark.
The risk of slippery roads was deemed greatest in the southern part of the country, but the police warned that the roads could be treacherous in the north as well. In Odense, all driving licence tests have been suspended until noon.
“All motorists, be careful out there as it could be slick in many areas,” wrote the North Jutland Police on Twitter.
“If we could avoid any accidents before 12:00, that would be nice.”
Let it snow …
The Mid-Jutland Police said on Twitter that it had not registered any accidents, but advised drivers to keep a safe distance from other cars and to check their headlights since the police did see many ‘one-eyed cars’ with headlights obstructed by snow.
The national weather forecaster DMI said the winter weather would be sticking around for a while, but there was a possibility of slightly warmer temperatures as the weekend approaches.
This morning, the areas of the country that saw the most snow were Bornholm, Lolland-Falster, southern Funen and South Jutland, but that could spread to the rest of Denmark later today.
DMI is forecasting 3 cm in the capital region today along with a wind chill of -8 degrees Celsius during daylight hours and -12 at night.