 Snow brings slick roads to most of Denmark – The Post

Snow brings slick roads to most of Denmark

Police urge motorists to drive carefully and check that their headlights are free from snow

Be careful out there (photo: Christian Wenande)
February 8th, 2017 10:55 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Most of the country woke up this morning to a decent layer of snow, and the authorities are now warning that commuters need to be aware of slick roads across Denmark.

The risk of slippery roads was deemed greatest in the southern part of the country, but the police warned that the roads could be treacherous in the north as well. In Odense, all driving licence tests have been suspended until noon.



“All motorists, be careful out there as it could be slick in many areas,” wrote the North Jutland Police on Twitter.

“If we could avoid any accidents before 12:00, that would be nice.”

READ MORE: Ice storm threatening Denmark on Thursday

Let it snow …
The Mid-Jutland Police said on Twitter that it had not registered any accidents, but advised drivers to keep a safe distance from other cars and to check their headlights since the police did see many ‘one-eyed cars’ with headlights obstructed by snow.

The national weather forecaster DMI said the winter weather would be sticking around for a while, but there was a possibility of slightly warmer temperatures as the weekend approaches.

This morning, the areas of the country that saw the most snow were Bornholm, Lolland-Falster, southern Funen and South Jutland, but that could spread to the rest of Denmark later today.

DMI is forecasting 3 cm in the capital region today along with a wind chill of -8 degrees Celsius during daylight hours and -12 at night.

Related News


Latest News

Business
Denmark throws hat in ring for EMA relocation
Denmark
Police in Danish town warning students about a possible child molester
General
Danish water tech heading to Ghana
National
Immigrants and their descendants now the majority in two Danish neighbourhoods

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved