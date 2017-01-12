 Snow showers and freezing temperatures on the way to Denmark – The Post

Snow showers and freezing temperatures on the way to Denmark

National weather service says the holidays may be over, but winter is still hanging on

Could get windy out there this weekend (photo: M Eches)
February 20th, 2017 3:45 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

After completely cocking up a weekend forecast in which it promised clear skies and temperatures as high as 9 degrees, national weather service DMI’s latest guess is calling for cold temperatures and possibly some snow by the end of the week.

Starting off windy and somewhat warm, Monday and Tuesday will be grey, drizzly, windy and warm. Temperatures will be around 6 degrees and some of the winds could approach gale-strength along the coast of Jutland on Monday and Tuesday.



Snow? Maybe so
A new front moving in on Wednesday will again bring strong wind and some rain, with a chance of gale-force winds in some places.

A low pressure system will then move in on Thursday, and temperatures will fall. There could be snow showers and frost in the southern part of the country, depending on the timing of the arrival of the front.

Related News


Latest News

News
Danish badminton legend dies
Business
Danish wind turbine giant regains top spot
National
Danish Resistance fighter Jørgen Kieler dead at 97
National
Snow showers and freezing temperatures on the way to Denmark

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved