Snow showers and freezing temperatures on the way to Denmark

After completely cocking up a weekend forecast in which it promised clear skies and temperatures as high as 9 degrees, national weather service DMI’s latest guess is calling for cold temperatures and possibly some snow by the end of the week.

Starting off windy and somewhat warm, Monday and Tuesday will be grey, drizzly, windy and warm. Temperatures will be around 6 degrees and some of the winds could approach gale-strength along the coast of Jutland on Monday and Tuesday.